Scorpio: Past decisions may cause some frustration or mental unrest today, leaving you uncertain about your next step. Don’t hesitate to seek guidance from others — support will help you move forward with clarity. A small financial setback in the morning could test your patience, but the day also holds opportunities for joy. Spending time with guests and relatives will lift your spirits, especially if you plan something thoughtful for them. Love is in the air, and you may feel Cupid’s presence bringing warmth and affection into your life. Stay alert to the signals around you so you don’t miss these moments. At work, handle colleagues with tact and patience to avoid misunderstandings. Travel may not yield instant rewards, but it will lay a strong foundation for future opportunities. In relationships, disagreements may arise, but don’t let arguments push you toward giving up. With perseverance, harmony can be restored. Remedy: Feed cows with green millets (jowar/sorghum) to attract positive results and blessings.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.