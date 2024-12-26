Scorpio: The support of influential individuals will significantly boost your confidence today. You may receive money from an unexpected source, helping to resolve many of your financial challenges. However, a planned trip may need to be postponed due to health concerns within the family. Be mindful of your words, as harsh language could disrupt the peace and strain your relationship with your partner. Positive changes at work will bring benefits, so embrace them fully. Your day may also include travel, entertainment, and social activities. However, you might experience some tension with your spouse. Remedy: On birthdays and special occasions, donate white items to those in need to foster peace, happiness, and harmony within your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.25 pm to 6.45 pm.