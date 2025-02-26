Scorpio: Engage your mind with some stimulating reading today. If you make smart financial moves, you could earn some extra cash. Spend quality time with those who truly care for you. Don’t delay expressing your feelings to your partner—tomorrow might be too late. Work will go in your favour, and you may find yourself in the spotlight as your past assistance to someone gets recognized or rewarded. The love and support of your partner will help you forget life’s hardships today. Remedy: Helping needy Kinnars (eunuchs) will bring harmony to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.