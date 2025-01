Scorpio: This is the perfect time for heart patients to quit coffee, as continued consumption could put unnecessary strain on the heart. Consider seeking financial advice from senior family members today and applying their tips for better money management in your daily life. Later in the day, you may feel like relaxing and spending quality time with your family. However, your partner’s unpredictable behavior might dampen your mood. Attending lectures or seminars could inspire fresh ideas for personal or professional growth. You may face multiple pressing issues that require immediate attention, and your spouse’s demands might add to your stress. Remedy: Deepen your love life by wearing blue shoes.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.