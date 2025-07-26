Scorpio: Your strong confidence and light work schedule today will offer you ample time to relax and recharge. It’s a day filled with positive energy, and you may even come across some unexpected gains. However, be mindful of your behavior—being rude to guests could not only upset your family but may also strain important relationships. In matters of the heart, expect something wonderful—your love life is set to flourish. If you're traveling today, take extra precautions with your belongings to avoid any inconvenience. A beautiful surprise awaits you at home—a warm and heartfelt hug from your spouse will lift your spirits. You might also stumble upon some fascinating and little-known facts about your country, leaving you pleasantly intrigued. Remedy: To foster harmony and happiness in your family, extend your support to your daughter, aunt (either maternal or paternal), or sister-in-law (your spouse’s sister).

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.