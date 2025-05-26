Scorpio: Use your high energy in a positive way today. You may spend quite a bit on a party with friends, but your finances will still stay strong. However, your friends might disappoint you when you need them most. You may have to let go of your beloved as you face the realities of life. Your confidence is growing, and progress is clearly visible. Guidance from a spiritual leader or an elder will help you. You can expect a calm and peaceful day with your spouse. Remedy: To bring more positivity into your family, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or banyan tree, or in a pot filled with mud at home.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm.