Scorpio: Your confidence and lighter workload today offer you ample time to relax and recharge. A parent might share some valuable advice about the importance of saving money—take their words to heart, as this wisdom could help you avoid financial challenges in the future. By resolving differences with family members, you’ll find it easier to achieve your goals. A thoughtful gesture, like placing flowers by your window, can be a simple yet meaningful way to express love and warmth. Efforts from the past are likely to pay off today, bringing well-deserved rewards and recognition. Don’t hesitate to share your thoughts when asked—your perspective will be highly valued. A special blessing from your parents for your spouse could bring unexpected joy, further enriching your married life. Remedy: Chant the mantra ॐ नीलवर्णाय विदमहे सैंहिकेयाय धीमहि तन्नों राहुः प्रचोदयात (Om Neelavarnaaya Vidmahe Sainhikeyaya Dheemahi, Tanno Rahuhu Prachodayaat) 11 times to invite growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.