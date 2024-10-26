Scorpio: Today promises sheer joy as you immerse yourself in living life to the fullest. While your financial situation remains stable, be mindful of avoiding unnecessary expenses. Spend your free time in the delightful company of children—even if it means going the extra mile to make it happen. It's an excellent day for romance, but steer clear of gossip and rumors. Your spouse will reveal their most caring and loving side, bringing warmth to your relationship. If you're looking to take things further, today is a great time to propose and solidify your bond. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting red flowers to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.