Scorpio: For those managing blood pressure, a small amount of red wine could help lower it and keep cholesterol levels in check, providing a sense of relaxation. You may experience a financial gain tonight, especially if you’re expecting repayment of a loan. The atmosphere at home might be a bit unpredictable today. Your romantic relationship could face some disapproval from others. It's a favorable day to start a new partnership venture, with potential benefits for all involved—just be sure to carefully consider your partners before proceeding. You might feel drawn to charity and social work today, and dedicating your time to a noble cause could make a significant impact. Although you may sense a lack of attention from your spouse, you’ll realize by day's end that they’ve been preoccupied with preparations just for you. Remedy: Feeding fish with barley flour balls can help enhance family prosperity and happiness.

• Lucky Colour: Gray.

• Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.