Scorpio: Today, you’ll be bursting with energy, completing tasks in half the time it usually takes. An old friend may offer valuable business advice that could significantly boost your profits—if you follow their guidance, luck will be on your side. Don’t let family tensions distract you; challenges often bring valuable lessons. Show love and understanding, even if faced with negativity from your beloved. Convincing your partners to align with your plans may prove difficult, so approach discussions with patience and clarity. Spending time with your siblings—perhaps watching a movie or a match at home—will strengthen your bond and bring warmth to your relationships. However, be mindful, as a relative might spark a disagreement between you and your spouse today. Remedy: Light a lamp in front of a Tulsi plant in the evening to enhance love and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1 pm.