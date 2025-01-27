Scorpio: Stay positive, as good times are ahead and you'll feel energized. If you manage things wisely, you might earn some extra money today. Unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy to your whole family. You might even find yourself sharing sweets like candyfloss and toffees with your loved one. It seems there’s more happening in your life today than you realize, and in the coming days, great opportunities will come your way. It’s a day for thoughtful decisions—your mind will be more important than your emotions. Today, you'll also notice how beautiful your marriage has become. Remedy: To improve your health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a deserted area.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.