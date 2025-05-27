Scorpio: Today brings a chance to relax and recharge. Consider treating yourself to an oil massage to soothe tired muscles and restore physical comfort. It’s an excellent day to invest in items that are likely to appreciate in value. Spending quality time with family, children, and friends will uplift your spirit and renew your energy. However, it may not be the best time to open up emotionally or share personal secrets with your partner. Some things are better left unsaid for now. Whatever you take on today, you’ll handle it with skill and precision. Show your strengths through actions—your efficiency will speak volumes. That said, be prepared for a few tense moments, especially with close associates. If your spouse seems irritable, it’s wise to remain calm and let the mood pass—silence may be your best ally. Remedy: To strengthen love in your relationship, consider gifting red clothing to your partner from time to time—it’s a thoughtful gesture that can deepen affection.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4.15 pm.