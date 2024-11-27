Scorpio: Your mind will be open to positive influences today. Focus on managing your finances wisely—save where needed and spend thoughtfully to avoid regret in the future. Open communication and mutual cooperation will strengthen your relationship with your spouse. Be cautious, as your girlfriend might not be entirely honest with you. At work, your opinions and ideas will be taken seriously by colleagues. In your free time, you might find peace by visiting a temple, gurudwara, or any religious place, keeping yourself away from unnecessary disputes. Stress might lead to an argument with your spouse over something trivial, so try to stay calm. Remedy: Chewing cardamom before meeting your partner will bring positive energy to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.