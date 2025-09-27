Scorpio: Building castles in the air won’t help—you need to take practical steps to meet your family’s expectations. Keep a careful eye on your spending today, or it could lead to difficulties in the near future. The love and support of elders and family will surround you, bringing warmth and comfort. The day is infused with the fragrance of romance—enjoy the ecstasy of love. You can also plan to spend quality time with your closest friends, making the most of your free moments. Love after marriage may seem challenging, but today it flows effortlessly, filling your day with joy. In the evening, a long phone conversation with someone close can help you share and reflect on important aspects of your life. Remedy: For good health, keep a container of milk near your bedside at night and empty it over the nearest tree the next morning.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 pm to 10 pm.