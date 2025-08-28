Scorpio: Meditation and self-reflection will bring you clarity and inner strength today. Financially, investments in antiques and jewelry may yield good returns and prosperity. However, be mindful of your domestic responsibilities, as neglecting them could upset someone at home. Your love life may take an interesting turn, with the possibility of marriage discussions arising. Take time to think carefully and weigh all aspects before making any major decision. Professionally, new assignments may not meet your expectations, but business-related travel will prove rewarding in the long run. On the personal front, your spouse will be patient and attentive, giving you the space to share your thoughts and emotions openly. Remedy: Clear out trash and iron scraps from your attic or upper shelves to invite positivity and growth in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.