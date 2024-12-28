Scorpio: You are likely to enjoy good health today, enabling you to plan some fun activities with friends. Those who invested money based on advice from an unfamiliar source might see promising returns. However, the health of a female family member could cause some concern. Be genuine in your appearance and behavior when spending time with your partner. If you feel your beloved isn't giving you enough time, you may have an open and honest conversation about your feelings. Your spouse will stand by you in a critical matter, offering invaluable support. Staying calm and composed will help you maintain a harmonious atmosphere at home. Remedy: Feeding cows and brown dogs is believed to bring harmony and happiness to family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.