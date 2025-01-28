Scorpio: You may face some setbacks today, but don’t lose hope—work harder to achieve the results you want. Let these challenges serve as stepping stones to success. Relatives will offer support during difficult times. If you’ve been looking to sell land, today could bring a good buyer and a fair price. Spend your free time engaging in selfless service—it will bring happiness and great joy to you and your family. Love will feel deep and soulful today, and you'll experience this connection. Despite a few minor obstacles, this day has the potential for great achievements. Be mindful of colleagues who may become moody if their needs aren’t met. If possible, plan to leave work early and enjoy quality time with family—perhaps watching a movie or visiting a park. Marriage is a blessing, and today you’ll feel this blessing more than ever. Remedy: To maintain good health, always carry a copper coin or piece of copper with you.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: Between 5-6 pm.