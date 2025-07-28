Scorpio: Recognize your true potential—what you lack is not strength, but the will to act. Avoid spending money on harmful habits like alcohol and cigarettes, as they can damage both your health and financial stability. Your partner will stand by you with warmth and support. Romance may feel delightful but fleeting today. Professional outcomes may fall short of expectations, and a close associate’s betrayal could leave you feeling uneasy. A surprise visit from a distant relative might disrupt your schedule and take up much of your time. Despite daytime tensions, you’re likely to end the evening on a peaceful and loving note with your spouse. Remedy: For steady financial progress, share kadi-chawal with the underprivileged—and consider having some yourself as a symbol of humility and gratitude.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.