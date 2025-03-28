Scorpio: A misunderstanding with a friend could lead to an unpleasant reaction—take a balanced approach before making any judgments. A creditor may visit you today, requesting loan repayment. While you’ll manage to pay it back, it could strain your finances. To avoid such hardships, try to stay away from borrowing. Before making any changes at home, ensure you have the approval of others. Traveling today could strengthen your romantic bond. Despite a hectic lifestyle, you’ll find ample time for yourself today—consider it a lucky break. Your love for your spouse will deepen, reminding you of the beauty of love. Express words that boost your partner’s confidence and take your relationship to new heights. Remedy: Use Gangajal for good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.