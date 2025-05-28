Scorpio: Take some time to relax today and enjoy the company of close friends and family. If you're a well-known or established businessperson, be very careful and thoughtful with your investments. Don’t let your friends take advantage of your generosity. Try to support someone by helping them believe in their chances of finding love. Be cautious—don’t sign any business or legal papers without reading them carefully. Students might struggle to focus on their studies today and could end up wasting valuable time with friends. On the brighter side, your spouse will be especially caring and loving toward you today. Remedy: Avoid tamsik foods like alcohol and non-vegetarian items to bring more happiness and peace into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6:30 pm.