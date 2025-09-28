Scorpio: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will brighten your day, a reflection of the way you live—like a tree that offers shade to others while standing strong under the sun. Businesspeople heading out should secure their money carefully, as there may be chances of theft. Children are advised to focus on studies and begin planning for their future. Rekindle friendships by cherishing old memories, and take this opportunity to expand professional connections abroad. A walk in the park could unexpectedly reunite you with someone from your past with whom you once had differences. Meanwhile, your partner may do something delightful, leaving behind an unforgettable moment. Remedy: Apply a tilak of white sandalwood on your forehead to invite prosperity and stability into your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.