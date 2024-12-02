Scorpio: Your energy levels will be high today. While travel may feel hectic and stressful for some, it promises to be financially rewarding. Make an effort to spend your free time in the joyful company of children, even if it requires going the extra mile. Romance will fill your heart and mind, making it a delightful day. Retailers and wholesalers can expect favorable outcomes in their ventures. To make the most of your free time, consider stepping away from others and engaging in activities you love, which can bring positivity and transformation to your life. Your partner’s love and care will make you forget life’s hardships, leaving you feeling cherished and uplifted. Remedy: For improved financial prosperity, drink milk mixed with turmeric powder.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.