Scorpio: Maintain a balanced diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. Unexpected financial gains from an unknown source may help ease your monetary concerns. However, a financial issue at home could lead to tension as someone close to you may overreact. Today, you and your partner will be deeply connected, setting everything else aside. Pending projects and plans are finally moving toward completion. Be mindful of how you spend your time—excessive socializing with friends could lead to challenges in the future. Emotions will run deep, and you’ll share a heartfelt eye-to-eye moment with your spouse. Remedy: Store water in a green-colored glass bottle and place it in the sun—this will bring happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.