Scorpio: Maintain your fitness by avoiding high-calorie foods. If you're looking to earn some extra money, consider investing in secure financial schemes. Your family members will appreciate your dedication and efforts. You continue to express love, even in the face of misunderstandings with your beloved. Don't wait for opportunities—take the initiative and seek them out. Today is favorable, allowing you to balance responsibilities while also making time for yourself. However, your spouse may be preoccupied with friends, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: Chant the Lakshmi Chalisa and sing hymns in praise of Goddess Mahalakshmi to strengthen mutual understanding and trust between you and your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.