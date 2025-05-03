Scorpio: Your kind and compassionate nature will invite many joyful moments today. Investing in spiritual or religious activities may bring you a deep sense of peace and mental clarity. It’s a favorable day for both giving and receiving thoughtful gifts from loved ones—expressions of affection will be well received. In matters of love, remember to maintain your self-respect; love should be mutual, not one-sided. Seniors of this zodiac sign may find great joy reconnecting with old friends today—nostalgia can be healing. Though the day may bring a heated exchange, the evening promises warmth and harmony with your spouse, bringing you closer together. You might also stumble upon some fascinating insights about your country today, leaving you pleasantly surprised and enriched. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, recite the Vishnu Chalisa or sing devotional hymns in praise of Lord Vishnu.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.