Scorpio: A long-cherished dream is likely to come true, but try to keep your excitement in check, as excessive joy may lead to minor setbacks. Financial gains are on the cards, especially in the evening, as money lent earlier is likely to return quickly. This is also an auspicious day for performing rituals or ceremonies at home. Your energy will be high, and your beloved will bring you immense happiness. A polite and helpful approach will earn you strong support from partners. Efforts to enhance your looks and personality will be rewarding, leaving you deeply satisfied. The evening promises to be memorable, possibly one of the best, with your spouse. Remedy: Strengthen family harmony by chanting “ॐ भ्रां भ्रीं भ्रौं सः राहवे नमः” (Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha) 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.40 pm to 2.55 pm.