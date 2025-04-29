Scorpio: Excessive worry and stress may lead to hypertension, so prioritize your mental well-being. If your salary is delayed, financial concerns might arise—don’t hesitate to reach out to a trusted friend for support if needed. Focus on your family's needs today. By being present in both their joys and struggles, you’ll show how much you truly care. A sense of pure and heartfelt love will uplift your spirit. Your artistic and creative talents will shine brightly, earning you admiration and even some pleasant surprises. Consider making subtle changes to enhance your appearance—this could boost your confidence and attract romantic attention. Your spouse will shower you with appreciation today, rekindling affection and admiration in your relationship. Remedy: Offer Sindoor ka Chola (vermilion cloth) to the idol of Lord Hanuman to invite blessings into your life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.