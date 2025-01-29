Scorpio: Today is an excellent day to quit drinking. Remember that alcohol not only harms your health but also reduces your efficiency. Influential people may be willing to invest in projects that stand out. If you’re planning a party, invite your closest friends—many will uplift your spirits. Your partner's unpredictable behaviour may put you in a bad mood. At work, you can achieve success if you present your ideas confidently with determination and enthusiasm. Those living away from home may choose to unwind in a park or a peaceful place in the evening. A misunderstanding with your spouse might leave you feeling upset throughout the day. Remedy: Gifting a pair of white duck showpieces to your partner will strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m.