Scorpio: Today, you're surrounded by a magical sense of hope and positivity. However, a friend might approach you for a substantial loan—while your intentions are noble, lending such a large amount could strain your own finances. A gift from a relative living abroad will bring unexpected joy. In matters of love, avoid being overly assertive; patience will serve you better. Professionally, it's a rewarding day—your colleagues will value your efforts, and your boss is likely to express appreciation for your performance. Business owners may also see encouraging gains. Be cautious of associating with individuals who could damage your reputation. A minor untruth from your spouse may leave you feeling hurt, but it’s best not to overthink it. Remedy: For financial stability and growth, plant a banana tree, care for it, and offer regular worship.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm.