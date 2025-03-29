Scorpio: Your health remains good today. Be cautious of friends who borrow money but never return it. Your stubborn nature may unintentionally upset family members and close friends, so try to be more understanding. Your partner will miss you deeply—consider planning a surprise to make the day special. While you may think about rejuvenating your body and getting fit, following through might be a challenge as usual. Tensions with your spouse could escalate, potentially affecting your relationship in the long run, so handle conflicts with care. A delightful culinary experience awaits, as delicious dishes may be prepared at home today. Remedy: Show respect and obedience to your father for a harmonious and peaceful family environment.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.