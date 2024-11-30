Scorpio: Today, you will be brimming with energy, accomplishing tasks in half the time it usually takes. You might go shopping with your spouse to purchase valuable household items, but this could put some strain on your finances. An elderly relative may bless you in gratitude for your help with a personal issue. However, you might struggle to keep your promises, which could upset your partner—so handle the situation with care. Your boundless creativity and enthusiasm will make this a productive and rewarding day. After a period of misunderstandings, the evening will bring renewed love and warmth from your spouse. Time spent with children often feels fleeting, and today you’ll cherish the joy they bring even more. Remedy: To attract financial prosperity, extinguish your gas burner at night using milk.

Lucky Colour: Red/Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.