Scorpio: Today promises to be a special day, with good health empowering you to accomplish something remarkable. Those connected with the milk industry may see encouraging financial gains. It’s also a wonderful time to engage in activities with youngsters, which will bring joy and fresh energy. On the personal front, your low spirits may affect your spouse, so try to stay positive and share lighter moments together. At work, things will move smoothly as both colleagues and seniors extend their full support. This could be one of the most productive days for you, allowing you to plan effectively for a bright and prosperous future. However, an unexpected guest in the evening may disrupt your schedule. Additionally, minor disagreements with relatives could spark tension with your spouse, so patience will be key. Remedy: Strengthen love and harmony in your life by reciting the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Ashtak (a hymn seeking Lord Hanuman’s blessings for relief from difficulties).

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.50 pm.