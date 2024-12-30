Scorpio: Today promises to be a positive and rewarding day. You may find relief from a long-standing health issue, and business profits are likely to bring cheer to traders and entrepreneurs. Don’t let family tensions distract you—remember, tough times often teach valuable lessons. Avoid dwelling on negativity and focus on the opportunities for growth. For those who embrace love deeply, its melody will resonate strongly today, leaving all worldly concerns behind. It’s an excellent day to kick off new projects and plans. With some free time, consider reconnecting with old friends for a refreshing change. Your marital life will feel especially harmonious and fulfilling today. Remedy: Brighten your family’s day by sharing green sweets with five young girls.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.