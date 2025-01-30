Scorpio: Excessive worry and stress may lead to high blood pressure, so try to stay calm. You won't need to spend your own money today, as an elder in your family may offer financial support. Friends will invite you for a fun evening, providing a welcome break. A special friend may offer comfort and wipe away your tears. At work, things will pick up as your colleagues and superiors offer full support. It's best to avoid alcohol and cigarettes today, as they could consume much of your time. Your spouse will rekindle the romance from the early days of your relationship. Remedy: For better health, eat while facing east.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10:45 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.