Scorpio: Your pessimistic mindset is holding you back from making progress. It's important to understand that constant worrying is clouding your judgment. Shift your focus to the positive aspects of life, and you’ll notice a clear improvement in your thinking. Avoid making long-term investments today. Instead, spend some quality time with a close friend to lighten your mood. Enjoy cheerful moments with family and friends. When heading out with your partner, let your individuality shine through in both your look and behaviour. If work has been difficult lately, expect a much smoother day ahead. You might even feel like heading home early to relax, perhaps by watching a movie or visiting a park with loved ones. You may rediscover your love for your spouse today, and they’ll truly deserve that affection. Remedy: Keep decorative items or idols made from Plaster of Paris (POP) at home to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.