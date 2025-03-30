Scorpio: Lingering issues may resurface, adding to your mental stress. You might have to spend money on your partner’s health today, but don’t worry—your long-term savings will prove useful. Family responsibilities demand immediate attention, and neglecting them could lead to problems. You’ll find yourself missing a dear friend today, their presence lingering in your thoughts. Keep personal relationships separate from the workplace, as office romance could impact your reputation. If you're drawn to someone at work, maintain professionalism and appropriate boundaries. Much of your day may be spent on unimportant activities, but in the evening, your spouse will display warmth and kindness, bringing you comfort. Remedy: Show respect and care for your mother, motherly figures, and elderly women to foster steady growth in your career and business.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 8 pm.