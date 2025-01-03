Scorpio: Your wife may lift your spirits today. Financially, you will remain secure, as favorable planetary alignments and nakshatras bring multiple opportunities to boost your income. It's a promising day where you’ll receive ample attention, but you might struggle to prioritize your tasks due to a busy schedule. However, interference from a third party could create tensions between you and your partner, so handle situations with care. Elderly individuals of this zodiac sign may enjoy reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Your spouse might express dissatisfaction about certain aspects of your married life, so open communication can help resolve issues. By organizing your day effectively, you can maximize your productivity and make good use of your free time. Remedy: Recite the Lakshmi Chalisa and sing hymns in praise of Goddess Mahalakshmi to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen trust in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.