Scorpio: Avoid oily and spicy foods today to maintain better health. Those involved in international business may see promising financial gains. Your curiosity and love for learning could lead you to form meaningful new connections. Today is a chance to add depth to your life by spreading joy and letting go of past grievances. You might accomplish something truly impressive at work, earning recognition for your efforts. During your downtime, you may finally discover a dependable solution to a lingering issue. Your spouse will be especially attentive today, offering you a comforting space to express your feelings. Remedy: Wearing white clothing regularly can support your overall health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 12.45 pm.