Scorpio: Today, you'll have plenty of time to focus on enhancing your health and appearance. A neighbor may approach you for a loan, but it’s wise to verify their credibility to avoid potential financial loss. A visit to a religious place or a relative is likely. Your love life will be especially joyful today. It’s also a great time to express yourself and engage in creative projects. Despite your busy routine, you’ll find moments to indulge in your favorite activities. Life is full of surprises, and today, your partner will amaze you with their wonderful side. Remedy: Distribute chocolates, toffees, and white sweets to young girls to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 12.30 pm.