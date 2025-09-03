Scorpio: It will be a happy and pleasant day. You and your spouse may sit together to discuss finances and plan for a secure future, with your partner offering full support. However, your loved one’s unpredictable behaviour might upset your mood. Avoid signing any new partnerships or joint ventures today. Children may spend the entire day playing sports, so parents should watch out for possible injuries. Stress in married life could take a toll on your health. Remedy: Serve and feed black cows to maintain an active and positive love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.