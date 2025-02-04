Scorpio: The needs of others may disrupt your plans for self-care, but don’t suppress your feelings—engage in activities that help you relax. Unexpected financial gains are likely. Support from a sisterly figure will uplift you, but try to stay patient and avoid losing your temper over small matters, as it could work against you. The thought of meeting an old friend may fill you with excitement. If you're considering a new business partnership, ensure you have all the necessary details before making a commitment. Your sense of humor will be one of your biggest strengths today. Meanwhile, your partner may do something unintentionally wonderful that will leave a lasting impression. Remedy: Consuming foods with high liquid content will promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6.30 pm.