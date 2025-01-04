Scorpio: Try to leave work early today and focus on activities that truly bring you joy. Investments related to your residence are likely to yield profitable returns, and you may find an opportunity to settle all outstanding family debts. Romance will take center stage, filling your heart with affection. You’ll enjoy quality time with your spouse, but an unresolved issue from the past could spark a conflict. Take a moment to reflect—you’ll realize your spouse is like an angel in your life. Show appreciation and cherish their presence. Additionally, your support can significantly boost your children's academic performance, so be there for them. Remedy: Share delicious white sweets with underprivileged girls to gain mental peace and satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.