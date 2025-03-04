Scorpio: Frequent breakdowns may cause some trouble, so ensure you get adequate rest to keep your nervous system functioning well. Lucrative financial opportunities may come your way. This is a favorable time for considering a matrimonial alliance. Offering genuine emotional support to your spouse requires a clear understanding of their feelings. You may decide to invest more in technology to enhance work efficiency. Those who have been criticized for not spending enough time with family might plan to make amends, but unexpected work commitments could disrupt their efforts. Doubting your partner's sincerity may create challenges in your married life in the days ahead. Remedy: For better health, consider eating while facing east.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.