Scorpio: An evening spent with friends promises to be enjoyable, but be mindful of overindulgence in food and alcohol. Someone with grand ideas may catch your interest—just be sure to verify their credibility before considering any investments. Steer clear of individuals who might tempt you into unhealthy habits. Your romantic relationship could face a few challenges today, so approach matters with patience and understanding. Be sure to claim recognition for your own efforts—don’t let others overshadow your hard work. A wave of nostalgia may inspire you to revisit activities you loved as a child, bringing a refreshing sense of joy. A minor misunderstanding with your spouse could leave you feeling upset, but it’s best not to let it weigh too heavily on your heart. Remedy: For improved financial well-being, consider sharing cooked or sweetened yellow rice with those in need.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.