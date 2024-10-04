Scorpio: You'll find joy in some well-deserved leisure today. Financially, this day will be better than usual, bringing in a good income. Wise advice from family members will help ease your mental stress. It's also a great time to reconnect with friends by reminiscing on the good times you've shared. Feeling the fleeting nature of time, you may want to spend some quiet moments alone, which will be refreshing and beneficial for you. Your spouse will radiate energy and affection, making the day even more special. To find peace of mind, consider visiting a park, a riverfront, or a temple for some relaxation. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.