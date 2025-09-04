Scorpio: Today brings you the chance to relax and rejuvenate. Treat yourself to a soothing oil massage to ease muscle tension. You may also discover the art of saving and wisely utilizing money, which will prove beneficial in the long run. Spending quality time with your children will be deeply healing, as their presence fills your day with boundless joy. A sweet gesture, like sharing candyfloss or toffees with your beloved, will add charm to your relationship. Attending lectures or seminars could spark fresh ideas and inspire personal growth. Be cautious while driving home from work at night—carelessness may lead to accidents or health issues. On a brighter note, you and your spouse are likely to relive the cherished moments of your early romantic days, bringing renewed warmth to your bond. Remedy: For a happy and memorable family life, offer water on a white marble stone after applying a mark of white sandalwood paste.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.