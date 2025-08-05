Scorpio: You’ll feel energetic and alert throughout the day, with your health offering full support. Consider placing your surplus funds in a secure investment that promises steady returns in the future. Be mindful of your tone with children—harsh words may upset them and create emotional distance. When spending time with your partner, stay true to yourself in both appearance and behaviour. Today, you may find yourself contributing to something significant, earning recognition and rewards. However, a pending task at work may require your attention during the evening, demanding some of your personal time. On the bright side, your spouse will express deep appreciation for you—cherish and make the most of this beautiful moment. Remedy: To maintain peace and harmony at home, sprinkle Gangajal in your living space.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.15 pm.