Scorpio: Your polite and considerate nature will earn you appreciation, with many people offering kind words in your praise. Financial improvements will allow you to comfortably purchase essential items. However, children may test your patience today—handle situations with love and warmth to maintain harmony, as affection always fosters more love. Your bond with your partner will be so strong that everything else—work, money, friends, and family—will fade into the background. Stay attentive when interacting with influential people, as you may gain valuable insights. Rituals, religious ceremonies, or auspicious events may take place at home. Be mindful of your relationship with your spouse—there is a risk of growing emotional distance. Open communication is key to resolving any misunderstandings before they escalate. Remedy: Perform Taila Abhishek (oil offering) to Lord Saturn to bring peace and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1.30 pm.