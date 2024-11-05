Scorpio: Engage in a sport today—it’s a great way to keep youthful energy alive. You might need to spend on your partner’s health, but don’t worry; the savings you’ve accumulated will support you. Support from a sibling will lift your spirits, though it’s best to stay calm over minor issues, as anger could work against you. Expect a delightful spark in your love life, bringing excitement and joy. If your partner falls short on a promise, try to discuss it calmly to clear the air. Your persuasive abilities will work to your advantage today. After experiencing highs and lows in your marriage, today promises to be a beautiful day to celebrate and cherish each other. Remedy: Wear gold, as much as you can comfortably afford, to encourage steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.