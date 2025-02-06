Scorpio: Now is the perfect time for heart patients to quit coffee, as continued consumption may put unnecessary strain on the heart. Business owners and traders can expect profitable gains, bringing a sense of joy and accomplishment. Those seeking marriage may come across potential alliances, while matters of love might not go as expected—stay hopeful, as love is ever-evolving. Your partners will be receptive to your new ideas and plans, offering valuable support. The day might feel slow, with much of your time spent resting at home, but by evening, you’ll recognize the true value of time. Despite a heated argument earlier in the day, you will share a pleasant and heartwarming evening with your spouse. Remedy: Chanting "ॐ शुक्राय नमः" (Om Shukraaya Namaha) 11 times can help promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.